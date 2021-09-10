Uganda Premier League (UPL) title holders Express FC will today, Friday, 10th September play their first CAF Champions League match since 1997 when they come up against Sudan’s Al Merrikh at the St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

Express, also reigning CECAFA Kagame Cup champions will kick-start their continental campaign from the preliminary round stage hosting the first leg and also hoping to return maximum points against a side they last played long time ago.

Express Head Coach Wasswa Bbosa says that the clash is a crucial one for everyone at the club, hence claiming maximum points would be a good thing.

“This is a big game for all of us as a club. Every Express FC fan has been dreaming about returning to the continent and here we are,” Bbosa told the club website.

Bbosa also adds that his side have prepared enough for the showpiece and will put in a good shift.

“We have been preparing ever since we returned from the Kagame Cup and I can assure you that we’re ready for Merrick because we know they are an experienced side especially on the continent but we shall give it our all and try to kill the game from here,” Bbosa added.

Express have been handed a major boost with the return of Godfrey Lwesibawa who missed the semifinals and finals of the CECAFA Kagame Cup due to injury. The rest of the players are fit and available for selection, no suspensions as well.

The Red Eagles are on a 24 match unbeaten run across all competitions with their last loss coming on 9th March 2021.

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides with Al Merrikh picking up four wins compared to Express FC’s one with a draw between both sides.

Express FC’s only win against Al Merrikh was a 2-0 win in 1993 during the return leg of the then Africa Cup Winners Cup (CAF Confederations Cup).

Al Merrikh have managed 3 wins in their last five outings and have won the Sudanese premier League 16 times.