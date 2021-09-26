Stanbic Uganda Cup – Final

Vipers SC 8-1 BUL FC

FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Sunday, September 26

Vipers SC produced arguably their finest display as they dispatched poor BUL FC 8-1 to win the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup crown on Sunday, September 26.

Yunus Ssentamu netted four, Ceaser Manzoki two while both Livingstone Mulondo and Milton Kalisa each struck once for Roberto Oliviera’s side.

Substitute Hamis Tibita scored BUL’s consolation on an afternoon that the club will want to forget soon.

Vipers were rampant from the on-set, applying the necessary pressure on the BUL goal.

Mulondo rose highest to head home the opener inside three minutes off Bobosi Byaruhanga’s freekick.

Ssentamu made it 2-0 just before the half hour mark before two goals in as many minutes by Manzoki ensured a 4-0 lead at the break.

Inside the opening nine minutes of the second half, Ssentamu struck twice to seal a famous hat-trick and put the result beyond any doubt.

Kalisa got in on the act on 65 minutes before Ssentamu added another two minutes later.

With 17 minutes to play, Tibita scored a consolation for the Eastern Giants who were outclassed on the day.

This is Vipers second Uganda Cup crown after defeating Onduparaka FC 3-1 in the 2016 final.

