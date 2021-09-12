The Uganda Women’s national football team, Crested Cranes, have started preparations ahead of the 2021 COSAFA Championship.

The tournament which Uganda will take part-in as a guest nation, will take place in South Africa, later this month.

Twenty five of the summoned 32 players have entered residential camp at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru on Saturday, September 11.

This will be the second time the Crested Cranes plays at the COSAFA Women’s Championship with the maiden appearance coming in 2018 and they settled for third place.

Head coach George Lutalo confirmed that five players summoned from Lady Doves FC have been granted a three-day rest before they join camp.

“Lady Doves have been representing Uganda at the just concluded CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers and we decided to allow the players some time to rest before joining us. The five players will join the rest of the team on Monday.” noted Lutalo.

The coach also confirmed that Yudaya Nakayenze and Natasha Shiraz will join the team at a later date.

Forwards Sandra Nabweteme and Laki Otandeka who play for Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar (Iceland) and New Jersey Copa FC, (USA) respectively are already part of the team in Njeru.

Crested Cranes players in camp

Goalkeepers

Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Elsie Najjemba (Rines WFC), Gloria Namakula (Tooro Queens FC)

Defenders

Viola Namuddu (Makerere University WFC), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Eunice Ariokot (Olila High School WFC), Bridget Nabisaalu (She Corporate FC), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Justin Kizza Najjuko (She Maroons FC), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)

Midfielders

Joan Naggayi (She Maroons FC), Rhoda Nanziri (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Kautharah Naluyima (She Maroons FC), Sheebah Zalwango (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporate FC), Grace Nassongo (Amuria High School FC), Amina Nababi (Makerere University WFC), Resty Kobusobozi (Tooro Queens FC), Anita Namata (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)

Forwards

Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Sharon Naddunga (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens FC), Sandra Nabweteme (Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar, Iceland), Laki Otandeka (New Jersey Copa FC, USA)

