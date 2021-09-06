FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Uganda 0-0 Mali

St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Monday, 06-08-2021

Express FC centre-back Murushid Juuko was sent off as Uganda drew 0-0 with Mali on Monday afternoon.

Juuko who started with club-mate Enock Walusimbi at the heart of Cranes’ defence, elbowed Ibrahima Kone in the 66th minute, prompting the referee to flush his red card.

This was Uganda’s second draw in as many games after they opened with an identical result against Kenya last Thursday.

The first attempt at goal fell to the Uganda Cranes as Issac Muleme’s wonderful freekick from the right was parried away for a cornerkick by Mali goalkeeper Bosso Ibrahim.

Mali fashioned their first attempt at goal with 29 minutes on the clock following a Murushid Juuko handball just outside the box but Adama Traore’s freekick hit the defensive wall and went out for a cornerkick.

From the resulting cornerkick, Diadie Samassekou was found unmarked in the box but headed over.

Mali continued to attack the Cranes backline and few minutes later, Juuko was cautioned for a reckless foul on Ibrahima Kone.

Just before the break, Mali had a chance to take the lead but winger Moussa Doumbia shot his effort a few metres wide.

The game went into the break with Mali have dominated most of the proceedings in the opening half.

Mali started the second half the same way they ended the first, having more of the ball.

Traore blasted a freekick-over after Walusimbi had fouled Dumbia at the edge of the area.

Uganda was then reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute after Juuko was sent off by center referee Ismail MMahmoodfor dangerous play on Kone.

After the reduction, Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic made a double change, beinging on defenders, Mustafa Kizza and Innocent Wafula for Emmanuel Okwi and Joseph Ochaya respectively.

Kizza would register the Cranes most telling effort of the afternoon but his freekick in the was parried over for just a cornerkick by Bosso.

Mali tried their level best to get the winner in the last 10 minutes but their attacks yielded no fruits.

The draw means Uganda is now third on the group E log with two points from as many games.

They return to action next month in a double header against Rwanda.

