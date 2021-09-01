The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has revealed the set of match officials that will take charge of URA FC’s tie against Ethiopian side Ethiopia Coffee.

The two sides will face off in a two-legged affair in the CAF Confederations Cup Preliminary round of the 2021/22 competition.

Tanzanian referee Elly Ally Sasii will be the centre referee for the first leg.

He will be assisted by fellow Tanzanians Salim Mkono Mohamed and Sief Mpanha Kassim as the first and second assistant referees, respectively.

Martin Eliphas Saanya, another Tanzanian, will be the fourth official while South Sudan’s Sebit Librato Begi Rassas will be the match commissioner.

Rwanda’s Michel Gasingwa and Uganda’s James Sekajugo will be Referee Assessor and Covid-19 Officer, respectively.

URA who are making their first continental appearance in six years, host the first leg at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende on the 12th of September before travelling for the second leg in Ethiopia, a week later.

For the return leg, Kenyan’s Brooke Elijah Philip will be the centre referee.

Brooke will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Samuel Kuria and Stephen Yiembe and as the first and second assistant referees, respectively.

The fourth official will be another Kenyan Peter Waweru Kamaku.

URA finished second behind Express FC in the Uganda Premier League, last season.

