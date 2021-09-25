KAMPALA — The StarTimes Uganda Premier League All Star Game has gone to the wire, the two giants of the games Coach Sam Ssimbwa and Mike Mutebi selected their best 16 players from a long list of nominees by the fan in a LIVE show on Sanyuka TV.

Over 500,000 fans took part in this first edition, nominating their favorite StarTimes UPL stars best on last season’s performance from all the 16 SUPL teams and the newly promoted 3 team from StarTimes FUFA Big League.as expected top 5 teams dominated the pool and this gave the 2 tacticians a variety of SUPL crème de la crème. Now that the final squads are out, the training will take place on Saturday and Sunday at KCCA FC stadium.

Below are the final list of players and their respective coaches;

DubyMax Kirunda Team

Coach Mike Mutebi: Mwerusi Ali (KCCA FC), Sekajja Bashir (Vipers SC), Gavin Kizito (SC Villa), Disan Galiwango (Vipers SC), Achai Herbert (KCCA FC), Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Viper SC), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Sadat Anaku (KCCA FC), Lwanga Charles (KCCA FC), Samuel Ssekamate (Bright Stars), Walusimbi Ennock (Express FC),Salim Abdallah (SC Villa), Shafic Kagimu (URA FC)

DubyMax Hasule Team

Coach Sam Simbwa: Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC), Saidi Keni (SC Villa), Majwega Brian (URA FC), Juuko Murushid (Express FC), Nyakoojo Benjamin(URA FC), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC), Yaya Mahad Kakoza (Express FC), Ssemujju Joseph (Bull FC), Martin Kiiza (Express FC), Erick Kambale (Express FC), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Sentamu Yunus (Vipers FC) Mbowa Patrick (URA), Sentamu Siraje (Vipers FC), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Munguchi Steven (Gaddafi FC)

The games will be live on StarTimes local channel Sanyuka TV Channel 222 on antenna decoder, 403 on Satellite decoder and on mobile phones via the StarTimes ON App.

This is the first of its kind in Ugandan Football, Most importantly the fans took the lead as far as choosing the players is concerned. No doubt, the two coaches will give us the best show come Monday 27th. Isma Lule Brand and Marketing Director StarTimes

FUFA big league. This partnership between the Uganda football governing body FUFA and StarTimes is expected to last for 10 Football season.

