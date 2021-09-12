CAF Confederations Cup – Preliminary Round

URA FC vs Ethiopian Coffee SC

St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Sunday, 12-09-2021 @4pm

URA FC will be hoping to take command of their tie against Ethiopian Coffee SC in the CAF Confederations Cup preliminary round when the two sides face in first leg on Sunday, September 12 at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

This is URA’s 8th appearance on the continent and their first since 2015.

The last time they featured on the continent, they took care of Madagascar’s ASSM Elgeco Plus 4-2 on aggregate at the preliminary round before falling to Orlando Pirates at the next hurdle.

This is their third appearance in the Confederations Cup with 2006 seeing them feature in Africa’s second-premier club competition, for the first time.

URA were impressive last season as they finished second to eventual Uganda Premier League champions Express FC last season, one point adrift of the Red Eagles.

However, key changes have since been made, with Sam Simbwa leaving his role as the head coach and replaced by Simeone Masaba, on interim basis.

Just days before the game against Ethiopian Coffee, Sam Timbe also came in as the team manager in an attempt to add more quality and experience to the tactical team.

For Ethiopian Coffee, their last engagement in the competition was in 2004 when they lost 2-1 on aggregate to Ugandan side Express FC at this very stage.

They have however, also been in the CAF Champions League as they lost 3-0 on aggregate to record Champions Al Ahly in 2012 in what was their final continental appearance to date.

Last season, Ethiopian Coffee finished second in the Ethiopia Premier League table, 13 points behind winners Fasil Kenema.

URA FC have no injury concerns ahead of the contest. They have made several new signings ahead of the game with some of them expected to make their debuts on Sunday. The likes of Vianne Ssekajugo, Derrick Ndahiro and Kabon Living are all in line to feature.

URA head into the game having lost only one of their previous six games in all competitions (W3 D2). The Tax Collectors are unbeaten in their last 12 home fixtures in all competitions (W9 D3). Their last defeat at home came on February 14 in a 1-0 league-loss to Express FC. URA’s last game at the St. Mary’s Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw with Vipers SC in May.

Ethiopian Coffee are unbeaten in their last six competitive games (W2 D4). Their last defeat was at the hands of Kedus Giorgis in the league back in April. Away from home, they are unbeaten in their last 8 games across all competitions (W6 D2).

