By Ssekamatte Allan Mabiriizi Simonsen

Marco van Bommel’s one hundred percent win record as a Bundesliga manager comes under stern examination when his Wolfsburg side host Eintracht Frankfurt at the VW Stadium Sunday night.

Oliver Glasner surprisingly abandoned the Wolves for Frankfurt after guiding them to Champions League qualification last season but he has stuttered early in his career in Germany’s financial capital.

Whereas his former side lead the nascent German top flight table with maximum points, four successive draws, including Thursday’s one-all stalemate with Fernabahce in Europe has increased the pressure on Glasner, whose side begin the weekend third from bottom.

Perennial champions Bayern Munich have an early chance to overtake Wolfsburg when they host newly promoted Bochum at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The division’s leading marksman, Robert Lewandowski, will be aiming to put distance between himself and Erling Braut Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot.

Currently one ahead of Haaland’s five goals, and fresh from bludgeoning Barcelona with a Champions League brace, Lewandowski will fancy his chances of underlining his goal scoring credentials against the enthusiastic but limited newcomers.

Borussia Dortmund retain a Jekyll and Hyde DNA, interspersing great results with lackluster displays.

Marco Rose’s Black and Yellows leaky defense was highlighted in last weekend’s 4-3 win at the Bay Arena but they were impressive in disposing of Besiktas 2-1 in a midweek Champions League rubber and are odds on favourites to overcome plucky opponents Union Berlin at Signal Iduna Park.

Elsewhere, last season’s deputy champions RB Leipzig face a tricky visit to resurgent Koln, Gladbach travel to struggling Augsburg, Stuttgart host free scoring Bayer Leverkusen and Arminia Bielefeld welcome Hoffenheim.

SATURDAY

Bayern Munich v Bochum,

Mainz v Freiburg,

Koln v RB Leipzig,

Arminia Bielefeld v Hoffenheim, Stuttgart v Leverkusen

Augsburg v Gladbach

SUNDAY

Dortmund v Union Berlin

Wolfsburg v Frankfurt

