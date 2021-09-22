Uganda Premier League side BUL FC have unveiled three more signings.

All three were signed before the end of the transfer window on Tuesday night.

The players in questions are Ibrahim Kazindula, Pascal Ngobi and Umar Mukobe.

Kazindula, Ngobi and Mukobe have all signed two-year deals with the ‘Eastern Giants’ until 2023.

BUL have now signed 14 players in the just-concluded transfer window.

The latest signing were announced on Wednesday, September 22.

“The Eastern Giants closed their transfer business with three more new signings; taking the number of players acquired in this transfer window to 14.” BUL confirmed.

