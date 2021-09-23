Uganda Cup – Semi Final

BUL FC 1-0 Express FC

FUFA Technical Centre

Thursday, 23-09-2021

Express FC were on Thursday eliminated from the Stanbic Uganda Cup following a 1-0 loss to BUL FC

Owen Mukisa scored the only goal of the day after pouncing on Isa Lumu’s poor clearance before curling into the top corner on 26 minutes.

Express who came into the contest hoping to add onto the Uganda Premier League and CECAFA Kagame Cup crowns struggled to find their rhythm for the entire game.

They looked leggy after bowing out of the CAF Champions League and the closest they came to scoring was George Ssenkaba’s header that was ruled out for offside, in the second half.

Doning an unfamiliar jersey, in the first half the Red Eagles barely looked a side that has dominated Ugandan football in the past 10 months.

They looked to be struggling at the start of the game as they found it hard to create chances.

Muzamir Mutyaba shot tamely at Sanon Mulabi off a freekick in what was Express’ most realistic effort on target in the opening half.

After the introduction of Denis Mubuya and Ivan Mayanja, at the start of the second half, Bbosa’s side took the game to BUL.

However, they never looked like finding the equalizer as they did not create enough upfront.

Mayanja shot tamely at Mulabi before Ssenkaba’s looping header bounced off the woodwork

Ssenkaba thought he had levelled matters but his headed effort off a Mayanja rebound was ruled out for offside.

For BUL, having earlier turned down the chance to feature in the semi-finals, they agreed to take part in the game despite letting go of most of their players from last season. Alex Isabirye’s side could only rise 13 players for the game.

However, from the start of the game, the Eastern Giants never seemed bothered by the limited number of substitutions at their disposal.

They controlled the ball for the better part of the opening half and would be rewarded when Mukisa curled home what proved to be the winner.

BUL who have never won a major title in their history will now take on Vipers SC in the final on Sunday, September 26.

Related