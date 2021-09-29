Vipers SC midfielder David Bagoole has been dropped from the Uganda Cranes sqaud preparing for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

Uganda is slated to to take on Rwanda in the FIFA World Cup Qatar2022 Qualifiers due on 7th and 10th October.

Bagoole who was instrumental in Vipers’ triumph in the just-concluded Uganda Cup was one of five that were dropped.

The others include Joachim Ojera, George Kaddu, Ibrahim Wamannah and Davis Kasirye.

The team of local players held a training session on Wednesday morning at the Omondi Stadium, Lugogo where the technical team took the players through drills that helped on strength, power and mobility.

After the session, the head Coach Sredojevic Milutin reduced the squad to 28 players while the other four put on standby list.

Players in camp

Goalkeepers

Mutakubwa Joel (Express FC), Alionzi Nafian (URA FC), Tamale Simon (SoltiloBright Stars FC)

Defenders

Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Wafula Innocent (KCCA FC), Mandela Ashraf (URA FC), Achai Herbert (KCCA FC) , Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC) , Walusimbi Enock (Express FC), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Najib Fesali (URAFC), Mulondo Livingstone (Vipers SC), Waswa Geofrey (KCCA FC), Ramadan Musa (KCCA FC).

Midfielders

Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Mbowa Patrick (URA FC), Kakooza Mahad (Express FC), Kagimu Shafik(URA FC), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Mato Rogers, Poloto Julius (KCCA FC), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC), Kizza Martin (Express FC)

Strikers

Sentamu Yunus (Vipers SC), Mukwala Stephen (URA FC), Rwothomio Cromwell (URA FC), Anaku Sadat (KCCA FC), Aheebwa Brian (KCCA FC.

Related