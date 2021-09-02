Thursday, 2nd September

2021 FIBA AfroBasket – Quarter finals

Cape Verde 79-71 Uganda

@Kigali Arena, Rwanda

Uganda men’s senior national basketball team, Silverbacks are out of the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket tournament after losing 79-71 to Cape Verde in the quarter finals on Thursday, 2nd September at the Kigali Arena in Rwanda.

This year’s outing was Uganda’s best display at the continental showpiece as they made their third appearance at the championship.

Uganda’s Arthur Kaluma who made his AfroBasket debut at the games shot a team high 21 points. His teammate Ishmail Wainright who plays for NBA side Toronto Raptors managed 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a losing effort.

Walter Tavares led Cape Verde as he shot 22 points and 15 rebounds as his side maintained their impressive run in the championship.

Cape Verde proved to be the better side all night long as they posted a 24-20 first quarter lead.

Uganda attempted a come back in the second quarter but Cape Verde managed a 19-15 lead claiming an overall 43-35 lead at half time.

Cape Verde posted a hard fought for 18-16 lead in the third quarter to claim an impressive 10-point lead heading into the last quarter with an overall 61-51 lead.

Uganda’s attempts to bridge the gap in the final quarter were futile as Cape Verde won the match 79-71 to storm the semi finals.

In the semi finals, Cape Verde will face Tunisia who ejected out South Sudan in one of the quarter finals played on Thursday. Senegal and Ivory Coast will meet in the other semifinal having beaten Guinea and Angola respectively in the quarter finals.

Uganda and Cape Verde will renew their rivalry when the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers for Africa Region tip off in November this year. The two sides are seeded in Group A alongside Nigeria and Mali.

