Uganda Premier League Secretariat has released the fixtures for the UPL 2021/22 season.

The new campaign is expected to start on 15th October with the first round ending on January 9th.

Busoga United is not on the drafted fixtures released on Thursday evening since the club is yet to clear with the FUFA Licensing committee.

In the opening fixtures, defending champions Express FC will kick off their title defense at home against newly promoted Arua Hill SC.

Uganda Cup winners Vipers SC will travel to Police FC on 17th October with Wakiso Giants hosting 13 time Uganda Premier League champions KCCA FC on the same day.

Record champions SC Villa will begin their campaign at home against Uganda Cup runners up BUL FC.

Uganda’s CAF Confederation Cup representatives and last season’s runners up URA FC will host Tooro United on 23rd October for their opening fixture.

The Fixtures

