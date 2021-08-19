Express FC defender Murushid Juuko says the Uganda Cranes can take care of Kenya in the upcoming Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Juuko made the comments following his first training session with the team after joining camp on Wednesday evening.

He became the 30th player to join the Cranes team that is currently preparing for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

Speaking on Thursday, Juuko who recently won the CECAFA Kagame Cup with Express FC in Tanzania, said that he is happy the players are in good shape and he is positive they can win the game against Kenya at the start of September.

“It is my first day in the national team camp. Juuko noted.

I have found the players in good condition and they are all fit thanks to the coaching and training and i believe that if we are together and follow instructions, we will be able to win our first game in the World Cup qualifiers against Kenya.

“I urge all the fans, other stakeholders, and sponsors to unite so as to ensure we take the Cranes to the World Cup.”

Only Abdul Lumala, among the players that was summoned last week, is not in camp.

It is understood that Lumala will now join the team later and he is also not expected to be part of the Jordan camp.

The team will continue to train in Kampala for the rest of the week, then depart to Jordan on Sunday, where they will hold a training camp which will also see them play two build-up games with Syria.

From there, they will head to Addis where they will face Ethiopia in a friendly game and it is there that the rest of the foreign based players are expected to link-up with the team. Lumala is also expected to join the team in Ethiopia.

The preparations are geared towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that start against Kenya in Nairobi on September 2nd.

Uganda is in group E of the qualifiers alongside Kenya, Mali and Rwanda.

After the Kenya game, the Cranes will host Mali on Sunday, September 5th at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

The Cranes will then play a double header with Rwanda in October and conclude the first round of qualifiers against Mali (Away) and Kenya (Home).

Players currently in Camp

Goalkeepers

Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express FC).

Defenders

Enock Walusimbi (Express FC), Arthur Kiggundu (Express FC), Denis Iguma (KCCA FC), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police), Murushid Juuko (Express FC).

Midfielders

Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Abubakar Gift Ali (KCCA FC).

Forwards

Martin Kizza (Express), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Richard Basangwa (Vipers SC), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC), Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC).

