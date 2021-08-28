CAF Women Champions League Qualifiers – Group A

Lady Doves Vs FAD FC

Nyayo Stadium, Kenya

Saturday, 28-08-2021 @1pm

Uganda’s representative in CAF women Champions League Zonal Qualifiers, Lady Doves, will be hoping to register all three points when they take on FAD FC on Saturday.

The two clubs clash in the opening game of the CECAFA Zone qualifiers at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

Lady Doves are representing Uganda after winning the 2021 FUFA Women Super League.

Ahead of the game, Lady Doves head coach Fred Musiime says his side is ready to win the game.

“The girls are in good shape and ready for the first game. We expect to win since it’s the opening game and the kick off time being early is not a problem for us since we are used.” Musiime said.

A total of 8 teams will take part in these CECAFA qualifiers with two groups each having four teams.

Lady Doves are in group A alongside PVP FC, FAD FC and Simba Queens.

Group B is made up of New Generation, Yei Join Stars, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia and Vihiga Queens.

The Two top teams from each group will storm the semi finals of this stage and the eventual winner of the tournament will qualify to the inaugural CAF women Champions league in Egypt later this year.

