The wait is over ! Catch live all the Action this Tuesday 17th August 2021 only on SANYUKA Tv

It would seem logical that teams relegated to a lower division usually have a good chance to gain promotion back the same year. Even with the expected departure of players coming with the demotion, those teams still would seem to have the best shot to gain promotion, as they just played in the more competitive league a few months prior.

That has been the case with Proline fc who will tassel out with the new Jinja soccer favorites, Gaddafi fc for the ONLY remaining slot to play in next season’s SUPL.

The promoted teams are Arua Hills Sc who topped Elgon group with 30 points and Tooro United fc who secured an automatic promotion to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League for the 2021/22 season after a one-year absence.

The two teams will fight for the champions’ medal tomorrow in the second game of the day at 3pm.

The event will take place at Njeru Technical Centre in Jinja and will be graced by FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo and StarTimes Head of Marketing Mr. Aog Bruce.

Fixture

Proline fc vs Gaddafi fc 12:00 noon

Tooro United vs Arua Hills Sc 3:00 pm

Venue: Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru

StarTimes has so far completed 3 season as tittles sponsors of Uganda Premier league and FUFA big league and this partnership will run until the end of the next 7 football season.

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League is aired live on StarTimes local channel Sanyuka TV Channel 222 on antenna decoder, 403 on Satellite decoder and on mobile phones via the StarTimes ON App.

‘As StarTimes, we congratulate Express Football Club for winning 2020/2021 season and we want to assure Ugandans that StarTimes commitment to support local sports will continue. We thank Ugandans for supporting StarTimes and our local teams.’ Said CEO StarTimes Mr. Franklin Wang

Related