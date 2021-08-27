Vipers SC have appointed Roberto Oliviera as their new head coach.

The Brazilian takes over the vacant role left by Fred Kajoba back in March, by mutual consent.

Oliviera who was unveiled on Friday, August 27 at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende, is understood to have signed a three-year deal and he comes with an assistant Mercelo Cardoso from Portugal.

He is not new to African football as he previously coached at Kenyan side Gor Mahia, Rwanda’s Kiyovu and in Tunisa.

Oliviera will be tasked with ensuring that Vipers win a first league title in two years having failed in their attempts to defend it last season when they ended up finishing third.

If the Uganda Cup semi-finals are played, later this year, Oliviera will have a chance to win his first Silverware for the club as they are among the four teams left in the competition.

Vipers take on Police FC in a two-legged tie, for a place in the final. Express FC and BUL FC are the other sides still left in the competition.

