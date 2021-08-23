SC Villa continue to be busy in the off-season as they try to freshen up their squad for the upcoming season.

On Monday, August 23, they have unveiled youngster Travis Mutyaba as their latest signing.

Mutyaba won was named the CECAFA U17 MVP, last year, joins the Jogoos on a three-year deal until 2024.

He is Villa’s seventh signing in the transfer window already.

Villa confirmed Mutyaba’s signing through a video posted on the Facebook account.

“The wait is over, the Magician is here.” Read a caption on the video.

Mutyaba is a former St. Mary’s SS Kitende student and was voted MVP of the CECAFA U17 tournament in Rwanda last year. He is a product of the FUFA Junior League where he featured for Vipers SC JT.

Mutyaba also features for Synergy FC in the Futsal Super League.

He joins Oscar Mawa, Isma Mugulusi, Kenneth Semakula, Gift Fred, and Ali Bayo and Yiga Joseph as the club’s new additions.

Related