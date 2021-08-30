Record Uganda Premier League winners SC Villa have unveiled striker Iddi Abdul Wahid as their latest signing.

Wahid is understood to have signed a three-year deal with the UPL until 2024.

His signing was announced by Villa through a video posted on their Facebook page on Monday, August 30.

“Iddi Abdul Wahid signs for SC Villa.” Read a caption on the video.

Wahid was also part of the Uganda U17 team that won CECAFA in 2019, a competition that saw him finish as the top scorer.

He had trials at Italian side Cagliari FC following the U17 disappointing show at the AFCON in Tanzania. However, his stay in Italy was short-lived after failing to impress.

In joining Villa, he teams up with former mates Isma Mugulusi and Kenneth Ssemakula with whom they featured for the under 17 national side.

Villa have already signed Oscar Mawa, Travis Mutyaba, Mugulusi, Ssemakula, Gift Fred and Ali Bayo.

Related