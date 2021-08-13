SC Villa have announced their third signing of the current transfer window.

The player in question is Midfielder Ali Bayo who has joined the 16-time record Uganda Premier League winners from Masaza Cup defending champions Gomba FC.

Bayo has joined Villa on a two-year contract until 2023.

Hie signing was announced by the Jogoos on Friday, August 13th.

The 24-year old has previously featured for 4th division side Lungujja Galaxy.

He becomes Villa’s third signing following into the footsteps of Isma Mugulusi and Kenneth Semakula.

Villa is also expected to announce forward Bbaale Charles’ signing soon.

The Jogoos who are set to vite for their next President on August 28th, finished 10 in the league last season.