URA FC have unveiled Vianne Ssekajugo as their latest acquisition.

Ssekajugo joins the Tax Collectors on a two-year deal after running down his contract at Wakiso Giants FC.

His signing was announced by the Simeone Masaba coached side on Tuesday, August 24.

“URA FC can confirm the signing of former Wakiso Giants forward Viane Sekajugo on a two-year employment contract.” Part of an article published on ura.co.ug read.

Prior to making the switch to the Wakiso Giants, the former Masaka Local Council striker was with Onduparaka FC until the 2019/20 season.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ssekajugo says that joining URA is something that he has thought of in the past.

“It would be deceiving if I told you that playing for a massive club like URA wasn’t on my mind. Now that it’s reality, I just can’t wait to step on the pitch and represent this gigantic club in the best way possible.” Ssekajugo said.

Ssekajugo will indeed provide competition and help improve the frontline.

He gets to reunite with his former coach at Onduparaka FC Simoen Massa who is currently the interim Head Coach with the Tax Collectors.

URA have now signed seven players in the current off-season. They have already secured Simon Baligeya, Derrick Ndahiro, Andrew Isiagi, Saidi Kyeyune, James Alitho and Kabon Living.

URA FC will represent Uganda in the forthcoming CAF Confederation Cup preliminary rounds where a tie against Ethiopian Coffee FC has already been lined up for us on Sunday, 12 September 2021.

