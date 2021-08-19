Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC have completed the signing of midfielder Saidi Kyeyune.

Kyeyune is understood to have signed a three-year deal with the Tax Collectors on Thursday, August 19.

He re-joins the Tax Collectors seven months after leaving for Sudanese side El Merriekh at the start of the year.

“URA FC can confirm the signing of finesse oriented attacking midfielder Saidi Kyeyune on a three-year employment contract that will see his stay with us stretch up to the year 2023.” URA announced on Thursday.

Kyeyune last featured for URA in the victory over SC Villa at the Arena of Vision, last season.

He returns ‘home’ following a disastrous spell at El Merriekh, one that saw his contract terminated by mutual consent.

“It’s always a special moment coming back home and even better finding familiar faces at the club. Kyeyune said.

“I’ve been gone for less than a year now but everything seems already different and that excites me.”

Kyeyune becomes the 5th signing for URA in the current off-season, following into the footsteps of Simon Baligeya, Derrick Ndahiro, Andrew Isiagi and Kabon Living.

The Tax Collectors who finished second in the league, last season will represent Uganda in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

They have been drawn to face Ethiopian side Ethiopian Coffee in the preliminary round of the competition.

