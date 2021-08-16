URA FC have announced the signing forward Kabon Living.

Kabon joins the Tax Collectors from fellow Uganda Premier League side Onduparaka FC on a two-year contract.

His signing was announced by the Tax Collectors on Monday, August 16.

“URA FC can confirm the signing of fascinating playmaker Kabon Living on a two-year employment contract from West Nile side Onduparaka FC.” URA announced.

Kabon has spent six year at Onduparaka since joining them in 2015 as a teenager.

He becomes the fourth signing for URA who finished second in the Uganda Premier League last season.

Simon Baligeya, Derrick Ndahiro and Andrew Isiagi are the other new recruits at the club this current off-season.

URA are trying to assemble a squad that will be competitive on all fronts in the upcoming campaign.

The Simoene Masaba coached side will take part in three different competitions including the Uganda Cup, Uganda Premier League and CAF Confederations Cup.

Related