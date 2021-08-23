URA FC have confirmed that James Alitho has re-signed with the club on a two-year deal.

The goalkeeper who has been a free agent, seal the move following an unsuccessful stint in Zambia.

The move was all confirmed by URA FC on Monday, August 23.

“URA FC can confirm the return of towering goalkeeper James Alitho to the club on a two-year employment contract that will see his stay with us stretch till the year 2023.” URA announced.

Alitho is hoping to rejuvenate himself after failing to impress at Zenaco FC in the Zambian Premier League.

Speaking to the URA media, Alitho who first joined the Tax Collectors from Vipers SC in 2018, says that it is a pleasure to be returning ‘home’.

“I’ve grown to love the proverb that “East or west, home is best”, home is indeed best because I feel there is no other place I would rather be. It is a pleasure for me to return to this special club that I happen to love so much.” He said.

Following the departure of Hannington Ssebwalunyo to BUL FC (loan) Alitho will tussle it out with Alionzi Nafian and youngster Samuel Mwaka for the starting role in goal.

Alitho is URA’s fifth signing of the current transfer window following into the footsteps of Simon Baligeya, Derrick Ndahiro, Andrew Isiagi and Kabon Living who signed earlier.

The Tax Collectors are trying to ensure they have a competitive squad ahead of the season which will see them compete in the CAF Confederations Cup, Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup.

