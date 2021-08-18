KAMPALA – The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has once again postponed the 2021 Uganda Cup semi finals.

The last four were initially postponed due to the 42-day lockdown that was imposed on the country in June.

However, new dates were set earlier this month and it was expected that between 19th to 30th of August, all the semi final ties would be played.

On Wednesday, August 18, FUFA has once again pushed the last four to a further date.

“The FUFA Competitions Department has postponed the semi finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup that were supposed to be played between 19th and 30th August 2021. FUFA announced in a statement.

The postponement is as a result of the Uganda Cranes on-going preparations ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualification that starts next month.

This year’s Uganda Cup started with the round of 32 with only FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League clubs taking part in it.

All ties from the round of 32 to the semi finals are played on hole and away basis.

The final will be played at a neutral venue which will be communicated in future.

Express FC, Vipers SC, BUL FC and Police FC are the four sides that reached the semi finals.

