BUL FC have unveiled two more players as they continue preparations for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

The Jinja based side have acquired defender Najib Tusaba and goalkeeper Emmanuel Kalyowa.

Tusaba joins from Arua based side Onduparaka FC while Kalyowa, who was once at BUL, returns as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Nyamityobora FC.

The two have put pen to paper on two-year deals that will see them feature at BUL until 2023.

Their signings was confirmed by BUL on Thursday, August 19.

“Najib Tusaba Gwaido, a defender, joins BUL Football Club from Onduparaka while experienced goalkeeper Emmanuel Kalyowa comes back as free agent.” BUL announced.

Speaking after signing his deal, Tusaba expressed his excitement to be joining his ‘dream club’.

“I am excited to join my dream club in Uganda. I am proud to be finally a BUL FC player and I promise better performances come the new season,” Tusaba said.

Tusaba and Kalyowa become the 10th and 11th signing for BUL in the current off-season.

BUL who have already let go of 15 players have already acquired Saidi Ken, Hannington Ssebwalunyo, George Kasonko, Ibra Nsimbe, Richard Ayiko, Dickson Niwamanya among others.

Last season, they finished 11th on the Uganda Premier League table, a position they hope to better next season under the stewardship of Alex Isabirye who was recently handed a two-year deal.

