KAMPALA —The StarTimes FUFA Big League 2020 / 2021 season officially ended on 17th August 2021 after a series of football lockdown due to Covid 19 pandemic. In a colorful football event that was organized by FUFA at the technical center in Njeru.

Arua Hill Sports Club commonly known as ‘Kongolos’ took the day with a convincing win against Tooro United Football Club. Gaddafi FC against Proline FC was the opening match of the day in the fight for third spot in StarTimes Uganda Premier League promotion.

Arua Hill, Tooro United and Gaddifi FC are the confirmed teams to join SUPL from second division League in Uganda named the StarTimes FUFA Big League.

Unlike the previous finals, the 2020 /2021 crowning ceremony was decorated by prizes form the official sponsor and FUFA the chief custodian of the game.

League Top Scorer, MVP, Best Goal Keeper and Referees walked away with StarTimes Flat Screen and UGX 1 million One cash prize. Match officials were rewarded with StarTimes Satellite kits on top of FUFA allowances

“As StarTimes we congratulate Arua Hill SC, Tooro United and Gaddifi FC for joining the StarTimes Uganda Premier League. The success of these teams from upcountry areas is one of the indicator that our contribution is touching the teams in the different regions of the country. Said Lule Isma,” The Brand and Marketing director StarTimes.

The completion of 2020 2021 season marks the end of the 3 years out of the 10 years relation between StarTimes and FUFA as far as the Uganda Football league is concerned.

The 202/ 2022 season will start on October 15, 2021 under strict COVID 19 guidelines.

The games will be televised exclusive on StarTimes on Sanyuka TV Channel and on the Mobile Phones via the StarTimes ON APP.

