AfroBasket 2021

South Sudan 88-86 Uganda

Kigali Arena, Rwanda

Sunday, 29-08-2021

Uganda suffered their second loss at the 2021 AfroBasket in Kigali as they fell 88-86 to Sudan on Sunday.

The defeat means the Silverbacks finish with a 1-2 record in group D and qualify for the elimination stage as second runners up to Senegal who topped the group. South Sudan finish second and are rewarded with a match-up against Kenya in the next round.

The Silverbacks had a slow start in the game and were down by six points to a brilliant South Sudanese side at halftime.

Despite a brilliant third quarter for George Galanopoulos’ side, they would lose the fourth and succumb to their second loss. The first was at the hands of Angola last Wednesday.

Dhieu Abwok Deing managed 22 points, Mathiang Mauot Muo garnered 17 while the pair of Kuany Ngor and Deng Acuoth scored 13 each to inspired South Sudan a much needed victory.

Ishmail Wainwright continued to impress for Uganda contributing a triple double of 22 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists, Adam Seiko and Arthur Kaluma netted 14 points each, John Deng Geu scored 11 while Robinson Opong managed 17 points.

Uganda will now face Nigeria who finished second in group C for a place in the last eight.

How Uganda started

Adam Seiko, Jimmy Enabu, Arthur Kaluma, Deng Geu, Ishmail Wainwright.

Related