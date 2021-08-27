2021 FIBA AfroBasket – Group D

Friday, 27th August 2021

Uganda 80-66 Cameroon

Shooting Guard Adam Seiko led Uganda men’s senior national basketball team, Silverbacks to an impressive 80-66 win against Cameroon in the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket on Friday, 27th August at the Kigali Arena, Rwanda.

Seiko, 23, who plays for San Diego State Aztecs in the USA shot a game high 20 points to earn his side their first win at the continental showpiece.

Seiko, who made his debut in the opening match of the tournament on Wednesday had emerged Silverbacks’ top performer then with a team high 12 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist, but his side lost 93-55 to five time winners Senegal.

Against Cameroon, Uganda proved dominant as they led from quarter one to three; 27-22, 17-11 and 18-14 respectively. In the last quarter, Cameroon found an absolution with a 18-19 lead but it wasn’t enough to save their day as the Silverbacks emerged 80-66 winners.

Ishmail Wainright who recently joined NBA outfit Toronto Raptors was another Ugandan top performer as he shot 9 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Robinson Opong (15 points), John Deng Geu (14 points) and Arthur Kaluma (12 points) also turned up for the George Galanopoulos coached side.

For Cameroon, DJ Strawberry led the side with 17 points. Kenneth Kaidji shot 11 points.

Uganda will come up against South Sudan in their final group stage game on Sunday, 29th August, a clash Silverbacks will aim to win inorder to earn a spot in the next stage of the competition.

The top teams from each group will advance to the quarter finals while number two and three advance to the round of 16.

This is Uganda’s third appearance at the AfroBasket having qualified for and competed at the last two tournaments – Tunisia 2015 and Senegal/Tunisia 2017.

Uganda’s remaining AfroBasket fixture (group stage)

*South Sudan vs Uganda, 29th August

Related