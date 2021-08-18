Defender Walter Ochora has renewed his contract at Jinja based Uganda Premier League side BUL FC.

Ochora has signed a new two-year deal until 2023, with an option to extend for a further one year.

He joined BUL FC from KCCA FC in 2019 on loan before he made a permanent move to the Jinja based side in 2020.

BUL announced the contract renewal on Wednesday, August 18.

“BUL Football Club Jinja is delighted to announce that Walter Ochora has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until June 2023, with the option to extend for a further year. BUL announced.

Ochors becomes the second player to extend his contact at BUL after Musa Esenu did likewise earlier this month.

Speaking after signing a new contract, Ochora said that he was proud to stay at BUL and that he would do all he can to repay the faith installed in him by the club.

“Since I came to BUL, it’s been a brief period that have passed so quickly. Ochora noted.

“I am very proud to sign my new contract and continue my stay at this great club. I want to thank everybody that showed me huge support, the management, my team-mates and the fans at large.

“I want to let everyone know that I will give everything I have to repay BUL and deliver success over the years to come. I’m still young with a lot more to learn and I can’t wait to continue my progress under manager Alex Isabirye.”

BUL have also acquired nine new players and let go of 15 in a bid to freshen up their playing staff.

Last season, they finished 11th on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table.

