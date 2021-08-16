The National Resistance Movement and Government Chief Whip Honourable Thomas Tayebwa has reportedly summoned FUFA president Moses Magogo and SC Villa interim committee head William Nkemba over club presidential aspirant Medard Lubega Ssegona.

Ssegona is running as Villa President against Dennis Mbidde Ssebugwawo, but the former’s aspirations for the office have raised eyebrows among the NRM senior members.

The NRM faithful believe Ssegona, who is an opposition kingpin and a senior in the main opposition party National Unity Platform (NUP) is using the club to plot against the government.

They believe he is planning to root and mobilize for the opposition using the club, which has the biggest fanbase in the country, both the youthful and elderly.

On learning about Ssegona’s appearance on the ballot, a concerned Tayebwa summoned Magogo and Nkemba to explain how the legislator managed to make it to the race.

“Things have turned political. Nkemba and Moses were summoned by Tayebwa, the NRM Chief whip asking them how Ssegona managed to make it to the ballot,” a source that preferred anonymity revealed to press

Magogo is not just the FUFA president but is also an NRM Member of Parliament for Budiope East, a senior and staunch supporter of the Jogoo who is also a key decision-maker there.

It is also alleged that Nkemba and Magogo are under immense pressure to make sure Ssegona does not make it to the office.

The source also claims that Mbidde’s campaign is being funded by the state, who allegedly financed him throughout the nomination process.

With the electronic voting meant for August 28, 2021, it remains to be seen whether there will be interference as a way of ensuring a strong NUP vein does not take over at the biggest club in the country.

Related