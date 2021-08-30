Midfielder Solomon Okwalinga has signed a contract extension at Mbarara City FC.

The former KCCA FC player has signed a new three-year deal with the Ankole Lions until 2024.

The announcement was made on Monday, August 30 via the club’s official Social Media platforms.

“We are delighted to announce that Okwalinga Solomon has extended his stay at the club for more 3 years till 2024.” Mbarara City announced.

Okwalinga who contract expired at the end of last season, has been at Mbarara City since 2019 when he rejoined the club following an unsuccessful stay at KCCA FC.

He had initially transferred to the Kasairos boys from the Ankole Lions in 2018.

Okwalinga started off his career at Synergy FC before transferring to Mbarara City.

He becomes the third player to extend his contract after Jude Ssemugabi and Martin Elugat.

Next season, Mbarara City will be under the guidance of Kefa Kisala, who replaced Livingstone Mbabazi last month.

Related