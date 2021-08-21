Moses Hassim Magogo has been elected the Federation of Uganda Football (FUFA) President for the term 2021-2025.

This was at the 97th FUFA Ordinary Assembly held at Wash and Wills Hotel in Mbale on Saturday, August 20.

This will be the third term-in-office for for Magogo who stood unopposed for the second election running.

Magogo who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Budiope East, was first elected into office in 2013, replacing Vipers SC Patron Lawrence Mulindwa.

Speaking on Saturday, Magogo informed the delegates and others in attendance that he will ensure that FUFA consolidates its achievements, in the next four years.

“Thank you yet again for another opportunity. Magogo said.

“It is an emotional moment knowing how far we have come. The next four years will definitely be about consolidating what we have achieved so far and igniting the next gear.”

