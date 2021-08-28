CAF Women Champions League Qualifiers-CECAFA Region

Lady Doves 5-0 FAD FC

Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi

Saturday, 28-08-2021

Uganda’s representative at CAF women Champions League CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers, Lady Doves secured a perfect start following their 5-0 victory against FAD FC from Djibouti on Saturday.

This was the opening game at the ongoing CECAFA Women Zonal Qualifiers in Nairobi, Kenya.

A brace from Fazila Ikwaput, one each from Riticia Nabbosa and Norah Alupo plus an own goal from Hibo Abdi Abdillah did the damage for the Masindi based side.

The believers started the better side, dominating play in the opening minutes and it was not a surprise they took an early lead through Nabbosa on 16 minutes before sharp shooter Ikwaput doubled the advantage before half time.

In the second half, forward Alupo made it 3-0 on 53 minutes before Hibo Abdi connected into her own net moments later.

Ikwaput completed her brace with five minutes to play for the exclamation mark.

Victory sees Lady Doves head top of group A which will also see Simba Queens take on PVP in the second game on Saturday.

Up next for the Lady Doves will be a clash against Tanzania’s Simba Queens in their second game of the group.

Groups matches will end on September 3rd with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi finals.

How both teams started

Lady Doves

Daisy Nakaziro (C) (GK), Birungi Adrine, Christine Madam, Akiror Irene, Gloria Namugerwa, Sarah Nakuya, Alupo Norah, Riticia Nabbosa, Jowelia Nagadya, Lydia Nyandera, Fazila Ikwaput

FAD FC

Doumbia Rokiatou (GK), Deka Daher, Aswan Warsama, Nasteho Roble Djama, Hibo Abdi Abdillahi, Neima Said, Yousra Awad (C), Houda Doudoub, Mouna Dabar, Rahma Aden, Lerman Sikeh

