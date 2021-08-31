CAF Women Champions League Qualifiers – Group A

Simba Queens 0-0 Lady Doves FC

Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi

Tuesday, 31-08-2021

Lady Doves played the final 15 minutes with 10 Women but still held on to a points against Simba Queens at the CAF Women Champions League Qualifiers on Tuesday.

Sarah Nakuya was sent off for two bookable offences by that did not deter the Masindi based side from grinding out a positive result on an afternoon that saw the struggle upfront.

The Masindi based side who thumped FAD Club 5-0 in the opening game created limited chances in the final third.

The Queens who are the pre-tournament favourites but could not get past Lady Doves captain and goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro who put up a Woman-of-the-match performance.

Nakaziro had produced a magnificent finger-tip save to deny Mawete Musolo, just before halftime to ensure the two sides go into the break on level terms.

Lady Doves best chance of the afternoon was squandered by Spencer Nakacwa who failed to beat Simba custodian Zubeda Mgunda in a one-on-one situation before Fazila Ikwaput’s follow-up rattled the upright.

The result keeps Lady Doves at the top of group A on goal difference while Simba Queens, who also have four points, remain second.

Burundi’s PVP are in third spot following their 2-1 victory over FAD Club on Tuesday afternoon.

Lady Doves will conclude their group games against PVP on Friday at Nyayo Stadium.

Related