Uganda’s representatives in the CAF Women Champions league, Lady Doves have been drawn in group A of the regional qualifier.

This was revealed at a draw held in Nairobi on Friday, August 20.

Lady Doves who won the 2021 FUFA Women Super League will battle it out with PVP FC of Burundi,, Simba Queens of Tanzania and FAD FC from Djibouti.

Group B has Commercial Band of Ethiopia, Yei Joint Stars FC of South Sudan, New Generation FC of Zanzibar and VIHIGA Queens FC of Kenya.

The regional qualifiers will take place in Nairobi, Kenya from August 28th to September 9th.

Two stadiums will be used as all games will be played at Kasaeani and Nyayo stadiums.

The top two from each group will advance to the semi-finals of the qualifiers and the eventual winner will represent the region in the first ever CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt.

The CAF Women Champions League Regional Qualifiers groups

Group A

PVP FC, Lady Doves FC, Simba Queens, FAD FC Djibouti

Group B

Commercial Band of Ethiopia, Yei Joint Stars FC, New Generation FC, VIHIGA Queens FC

