Just days after signing defender Geoffrey Wasswa, KCCA FC have announced the signing of another former Venom.

The player in question is left-back Innocent Wafula.

Wafula who was at Vipers in the 2019/20 season joins the Kasasiro Boys from Mbarara City FC on a one-year deal until 2022.

It is believed that Wafula has been in negotiations with KCCA since last season.

He also previously featured for Kenyan giants Gor Mahia.

Wafula is currently in camp with the Uganda Cranes preparing for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Kenya and Mali.

He becomes KCCA FC’s 7th signing in the current window. Other new faces at Lugogo include Geoffrey Wasswa, Emmanuel Wasswa, Usama Arafat, Brian Majwega, Brian Kayanja and Yasser Mugerwa.

Related