Former Vipers SC defender Geoffrey Wasswa has joined Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC).

The move was confirmed by the Kasasiro Boys on Friday evening.

Wasswa joins the Lugogo based side as a free agent and signs a two-year deal until 2023.

He is expected to add his versatility to a KCCA FC side that finished fourth in the just concluded Startimes Uganda Premier League.

Wasswa has previously played Vipers SC and SC Villa.

After failing to agree on terms with Vipers SC, late last year, he joined Villa on a short-term deal that expired at the end of last season.

The former Vipers SC player is the 6th signing for KCCA FC during this transfer window.

Brian Majwega, Brian Kayanja, Emmanuel Wasswa, Yasser Mugerwa and Usama Arafat are the other new acquisitions.

Last season, KCCA finished 4th on the Uganda Premier League table.

