FUFA Big League – Final

Arua Hill SC 1-0 Tooro United FC

FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Tuesday, 17-08-2021

Rashid Kawawa scored the only goal as Arua Hill SC defeated Tooro United FC 1-0 to win the 2020/21 FUFA Big League on Tuesday, August 17.

Kawawa netted with just 25 minutes on the clock in the contest played at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

It was a meeting of the two sides who won their respective groups during regular season of the Big League.

Tooro United finished the game with 10 men after Patrick Serunjo was sent off with five minutes to play.

It was a game of very few opportunities but one that Arua Hill never looked like losing at any moment.

After a decent start that saw Ceaser Ochutu and Yuda Mugalu have a sniff at the Tooro goal, Kawawa slotted in off a brilliant solo run.

From there up until Serunjo’s red card, there was nothing much to write about as both sides barely threatened.

Arua Hill now heads to the top flight as Big League champions along with Tooro United.

They become the third West Nile side, in history, to play in the Uganda Premier League after Onduparaka FC and Paidha Black Angels.

Gaddafi FC will Arua Hill and Tooro United in the top tier, after taking care of Proline FC 2-0 in the playoff final that was played earlier on Tuesday.

