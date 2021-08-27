The Uganda Cranes team trained for the first time in Ethiopia at the Bahir Dar International Stadium on Friday evening.

Head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic and his assistants took the players through the paces for one and a half hours.

Moses Waiswa and Ismail Watenga who arrived in the afternoon were also part of the training.

They joined the three foreign-based players, Khalid Aucho, Tadeo Lwanga and Joseph Ochaya who had arrived in the morning to take the tally of players to 25.

Before the afternoon training, the team was engaged in theory-cum-demonstration session conducted at the team hotel in the morning.

The coach was impressed by the response of all players in the training session.

“The response for each of the players on the players is good. You have showed patriotism, character and the fighting spirit.’ Micho said.

The team is accommodated at Olive Hotel and Spa in Bahir Dar city.

Training resumes on Saturday at the same venue before Sunday’s international build up match with Ethiopia.

Players in Cranes camp

Charles Lukwago, Joel Mutakubwa, Enock Walusimbi, Innocent Esimu Wafula, Abdu Aziizi Kayondo, Halidi Lwaliwa, Murushid Juuko, Gavin Mugweri Kizito, Kenneth Ssemakula, Denis Iguma, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Ibrahim Orit, Milton Karisa, Steven Dese Mukwala, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain), Richard Basangwa, Yunus Junior Sentamu, Abdu Lumala, Martin Kizza, Aucho Khalid, Moses Waiswa, Tadeo Lwanga, Ochaya Joseph, Isima Watenga

