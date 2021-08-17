FUFA Big League

Gaddfi FC 2-0 Proline FC

FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Tuesday, 17-08-2021

Gaddafi FC sealed promotion to the Uganda Premier League after defeating Proline FC 2-0 in the FUFA Big League playoff final on Tuesday, August 17.

Steven Munguchi and Frank Mulimi scored the two goals for Gaddafi.

Munguchi headed home from a Fesali Najib corner to hand Gaddafi the lead on 3 minutes.

The second would come seven minutes from time through Mulimi who collected from Joel Madondo, rounded goalkeeper Nicholas Sebwato before slotting into an empty net.

Madondo who joined Gaddafi from Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca, missed a glorious opportunity to put his name on the score sheet as he failed to beat Sebwato in a one-on-one situation.

For Proline, it was a disappointing out as they struggled throughout the 90 minutes.

Anorld Sserunjogi was denied by Paul Mujapani in the first half and Hakim Kiwanuka curled an effort just-over the bar in what was their best opportunities on the day.

Gaddafi now joins Tooro United and Arua Hill SC as the three teams that will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League next season.

How they started

Gadafi FC

Paul Mujwapani (GK), James Otim, Mark Bamukyaye, Umaru Kyeyune, Steven Munguchi, Pascal Ngobi, Ronald Bithum, Thomas Ochungo, Fesali Najib, Lawrence Kasadha, Joel Madondo.

Proline FC

Nicholas Sebwato (GK), Yusuf Mukisa, Noordin Buunjo (C), Arnold Sserunjogi, Ibrahim Ssendi, Hakim Kiwanuka, Hamisi Kizza, Rodgers Mato, Hamza Mulambuzi, Richard Ajuna Brian Mato.

