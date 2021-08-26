FIFA has appointed Sudanese officials to officiate the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier game between Kenya and Uganda.

The two East African neighbours will meet at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi for their opening game of the qualifiers on Thursday, September 02.

Ismail Mahmood Ali Mahmood will be the main man assisted by Ibrahim Abdallah Mohammad and Abdelgabar Muhamed as 1st and 2nd Assistant Referee respectively. Fadul Sabri Mohamed as the fourth official.

The referee assessor will be Seychelles Labrosse Jen- Claude while the match commissioner will be Gebre Silassie Solomon from Ethiopia.

The Uganda cranes will take on Kenya on 2nd September, 2021 at the Nyayo International Stadium, Kenya for FIFA World Cup qualifiers opener.

Uganda will then return home to battle Mali on September 6th, 2021 at the St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende.

Related