Express FC and URA FC have found out who their opponents in the preliminary round will be, in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup respectively.

Express will face Sudanese side Al Merriekh while URA have been drawn to take on Ethiopian Coffee FC.

This was revealed at the draw that was held in Cairo, Egypt on Friday, August 13.

Both sides will host their respective first legs in Kampala between September 10-12 before travelling for the returns legs a week later.

If they get past the Preliminary round, Express will take on the winner between Zanako FC (Zambia) and Equatorial Guinea’s Akonangui FC will URA will face Egyptian side Al Masry who got a bye in the opening round.

The first legs of the second round will be played between October 15-17 with the return leg taking place between October 22-24.

This season’s CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup group stages will start on the 11th of February 2022.

Express represent Uganda in the Champions League after winning the league last season while URA are in the Confederations Cup because they finished second.