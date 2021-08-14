CECAFA Kagame Cup

Express FC 1-0 Nyasa Big Bullets

Azam Complex Stadium, Dar-es-salaam

Saturday, 14-08-2021

Express became the fourth Ugandan side to win the CECAFA Kagame Cup thanks to a 1-0 victory over Nyasa Big Bullets in the final played on Saturday evening.

Attempting to replicate SC Villa, KCCA FC and Police FC, the Red Eagles worked hard to fend off Big Bullets especially in the final exchanges of the game.

Earlier, Martin Kizza has put the Red Eagles ahead with a neat finish at the near-post after he was played-in by Eric Kambale on 22 minutes.

That was arguably their best opening of the game and looked contented as they sat deep and tried to hit on the counter for the better part of the game.

Big Bullets had two big chances to equalize but they never capitalized.

First, Gomezhani Chirwa missed the target with a fierce drive from just-inside the area before Bright Munthani failed to convert from close range.

Wasswa Bbosa and his technical team introduced Charles Musiige, Abel Etrude and Daniel Shabena, in the second half, to see out the task and they did so in the end.

This is Express’s second trophy this season having also won the Uganda Premier League earlier.

It is third time luck for the Red Eagles who lost back-to-back finals in 1994 and 1994.

They will return to Uganda next week and embark on a journey that may see them seal a treble as they take part in the Uganda Cup semi-finals where they take on BUL FC.

How Express FC started

Joel Mutakubwa (GK), Enock Walusimbi, Arthur Kiggundu, Isa Lumu, Murushid Juuko, Mahad Yaya, John Byamukama, Muzamir Mutyaba, Martin Kizza, Eric Kambale, George Ssenkaba.