BUL FC have confirmed that midfielders Richard Wandyaka and Godfrey Akol have both signed contract extensions with the club.

Each has put pen to paper on a new deal that will see them at the Jinja based side until next year.

BUL confirmed the development via their official website.

“BUL Football Club has renewed bonds with two players, midfield fulcrum Godfrey Akol and attacker Richard Wandyaka.” BUL announced on Thursday, August 19.

Akol and Wandyaka joined BUL from Busoga United and URA FC respectively.

Speaking after putting pen to paper, Wandyaka said that he has loved his time at BUL before thanking head coach Alex Isabirye for the faith exhibited in him.

“I am loving my time at this club. From the day I joined I have been made to feel part of the BUL family and I have been extremely humbled and stunned by the cordiality and love of our fans, and of course we miss their amazing support. Wandyaka revealed.

“I would like to thank manager Alex (Isabirye) and his coaching staff for their belief in me and for helping me to take my game to the next level.

“Our dream is all about winning trophies and I am sure first piece of silverware is not that far away.”

On the contract renewals, Isabirye had this to say;

“Wandyaka and Akol are some of those good players that any coach would love to work with. They have some good footballing brain which, when coupled with their talents, I know we can win something at the end of this coming season. The gaffer stressed.

“This is the perfect club for both Akol and Wandyaka to progress as top-class players and we are all delighted they have signed new contracts with us.”

BUL who let go of 15 players in the current off-season are in a rebuilding mode of sorts.

They have already signed 11 players and renewed contracts of some of their old guard.

Last season, they ended the campaign in 11th spot on the Uganda Premier League table.

