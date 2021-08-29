International Build up match

Sunday, 29th August 2021

Ethiopia Vs Uganda

Bahir Dar International Stadium (2 PM)

The Uganda Cranes will take on Ethiopian in a friendly clash today, Sunday, 29th August 2021 at Bahir Dar International Stadium.

The game is Uganda’s last practice match ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifiers opener against Kenya on Thursday, 2nd September in Nairobi.

Cranes Head Coach, Milutin Micho Sredojevic says that he’s upbeat ahead of the game and he’s also aware of the importance of this friendly match.

‘The players are physically and mentally prepared for the international build up. This will be a perfect build up for us as we go to the Kenya and Mali clashes’ Micho told.fufa.co.ug

Uganda Cranes delegation arrived in Ethiopia on Thursday morning and held training at the Bahir Dar International stadium to acclimatize to the cold weather conditions like the present situation in Nairobi.

The team had also been conducting serious drills at home in Kampala before leaving for Ethiopia and are without a doubt in a good shape for both the friendly and the event proper.

There are 25 players in camp at the Olive Hotel and Spa base and any will be considered to feature for the friendly as deemed by the technical team.

The team will depart for Nairobi, Kenya on Monday evening and shall be expected to start training on Tuesday.

The game against Kenya shall be played on Thursday, 2nd September 2021 at the Nyayo National Stadium whilst the Mali clash comes four days later at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Players available for selection

Charles Lukwago (G.K), Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Enock Walusimbi, Innocent Esimu Wafula, Abdu Aziizi Kayondo, Halidi Lwaliwa, Murushid Juuko, Gavin Mugweri Kizito, Kenneth Ssemakula, Denis Iguma, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Ibrahim Orit, Milton Karisa, Steven Dese Mukwala, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain), Richard Basangwa, Yunus Junior Sentamu, Abdu Lumala, Martin Kizza, Aucho Khalid, Moses Waiswa, Tadeo Lwanga, Ochaya Joseph, Isima Watenga (G.K)

