The Uganda Men’s national Football team, Uganda Cranes, delegation that has been in Bahir Dar city has travelled to the capital city Addis Ababa.

Before departure, head coach Milutin Sredojevic and the rest of the members of the technical team convened with the players for a general meeting as well as a soul soothing session.

Five players who have been with the team in Bahir Dar were released. Midfielder Tadeo Lwanga is ruled out with injury.

The other four are; Martin Kizza, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Abdu Lumala and Kenneth Ssemakula.

The delegation will then link up from Addis Ababa to Nairobi (ET 308) at 11:15 PM.

Advance party head Paul Mukatabala is already in Nairobi to receive the team at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Meanwhile, three players Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Žižkov, Czech Republic), Mustapha Kizza (CF Montréal, Canada), and Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt) are expected to join the team in Nairobi.

The Head coach is optimistic that the team will perform well after the international build up against Ethiopia.

“The time in Ethiopia has helped us a lot to acclimatize to the weather, like is in Nairobi and also give the players competitive match experience. We expect a good game against Kenya.” Micho stated.

The match against Kenya is on Thursday, 2nd September 2021 at 4pm.

Cranes players for Kenya clash

Goalkeepers

Isima Watenga (Chipps United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda)

Defenders

Enock Walusimbi (Express, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Murushid Juuko (Express, Uganda), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City, Uganda), Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Abdul Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda)

Midfielders

Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United, South Africa), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda).

Forwards

Yunus Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi – Captain, Richard Basangwa (Vipers, Uganda), Steven Desse Mukwala (URA, Uganda)

Expected to link up in Nairobi

Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Žižkov, Czech Republic), Mustapha Kizza (CF Montréal, Canada), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt)

