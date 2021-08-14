CECAFA Kagame Cup – Final

Express FC vs Nyasa Big Bullets FC

Azam Complex Stadium, Dar-es-salaam

Saturday, 14-08-2021 @7pm

Express FC head coach says his side are now in better shape than they were in early in the CECAFA Kagame Cup and he expects the Red Eagles to take care of Nyasa Big Bullets so as to win the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

The two sides who were in the same group clash in the final at the Azam Complex in Dar es Saalam on Saturday.

When they met in the groups, they drew 1-1 in one of the best games in the competition so far.

Speaking ahead of the final, Bbosa says his team has attained good fitness level after struggling earlier.

“We are facing a team that we were with in the groups and they are a side that is good but when we played them, we had spent a month and ahalf without football and they were just our second game. Bbosa said.

“Our fitness levels were still down but we have improved game by game. We did not approach that game well because they were better fitness wise as they had just finished playing in their0 league.”

Bbosa appreciates that Big Bullets are a good team but the Red Eagles are ready to get the job done.

“They are a good team that uses the ball well and have lots of experience but the good thing is that we work as a team and we have different approaches for every game so as to get the required victory.

“Now that we are at the finals, everyone including the players are intent on winning so that we win the trophy and take it back to Uganda.”

The Red Eagles have been in scintillating form since the start of last season.

In that period, they have lost only two games out of the 37 that they have played.

In Tanzania, Express have played four games so far, winning three and drawing the other.

Coincidentally, the draw came against Big Bullets in the second group game.

The Red Eagles finished top of group A with seven points before edging KMKM FC 2-1 in the semi finals.

For Big Bullets, they finished second in group A with five points after drawing two and winning one of their three games.

In the semis, they required penalties to progress to the final after a 2-2 draw with Azam FC.

Having faced each other in the group earlier, the two sides will head into Saturday’s contest full of confidence.

Express will be without winger Godfrey Lwesibawa who is out with Illness. Lwesibawa who was suspended for the semis due to accumulation of0 yellow cards, would have been eligible to play but the illness has done him no favours.

Vice captain Abel Etrude who started on the bench in the win over KMKM, is pushing for a start ahead of youngster John Byamukama.

Muzamir Mutyaba has been impressive in his three starts at the competition, scoring three goals and he is expected to maintain his spot in the starting team.

Only three Ugandan clubs have won the CECAFA Kagame Cup before. SC Villa (3), KCCA FC (2) and Police (1) have won a combined six trophies between them.