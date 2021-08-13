BUL FC have announced the signing of two more players as they continue beefing up their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The players in question are defender Richard Ayiko and striker Dickson Niwamanya.

Ayiko joins the Eastern Giants from Onduparaka FC while Niwamanya was previously at FUFA Big League side Kigezi Homeboyz.

Both are understood to have signed two-year contracts with the club and will feature until, atleast 2023.

BUL announced the signings on Friday, August 13.

“The Eastern Giants have signed goal poacher Dickson Niwamanya from Kigezi Homeboyz and defender Richard Ayiko from Onduparaka FC and everyone has signed a two-year deal with the club.” BUL announced.

Speaking after joining BUL, Ayiko said that the professionalism at the club enticed him to join.

“I was enticed by thr high professionalism and organisation at BUL FC. Ayiko said.

“Being a defender, i promise to do all i can to keep the balls away from our goal.”

Ayiko has also previously featured for Maroons FC and KCCA FC.

BUL who recently handed head coach Alex Isabirye a two-year deal have also made a host of other signings in the off-season.

The have acquired Saidi Ken, Hannington Ssebwalunyo, George Kasonko and Ibra Nsimbe among others.

Last season, they finished 11th on the Uganda Premier League table.