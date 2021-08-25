Solitilo Bright Stars FC have signed Japanese midfielder Kazuto Kushida.

Kushida joins the Stars on a two year deal until 2023, pending international clearance.

His signing was announced by Bright Stars on Wednesday, August 25.

“Welcome to SOLTILO Bright Stars FC Kazuto Kushida.” Bright Stars posted on their official Social Media platforms.

Kazuto played in three countries including Australia, Thailand and Japan.

The 34 year old has previously played for Kyoto Sangyo, Sagawa Printing and Iwate Grulla Marioka in Japan, Wollongong United in Australia and Thailand clubs Chonburi FC and Chainat FC.

Speaking about Kazuto’s signing, Bright Stars head coach Baker Mbowa described him as a ‘very intelligent’ player who he can’t wait to see get started.

“Kazuto is a very intelligent player with a good passing range and versatility in the midfield. Mbowa said.

“We have trained with him for sometime and can’t wait for him to get started on what we know will be a great experience in Uganda.”

Kazuto joins Fiat Cleophas and Medi Kyeyune as the new players at Bright Stars this current off-season.

Bright Stars finished in 5th position on the UPL log with 42 points.

